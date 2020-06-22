Youth Baseball set to return to Winfield

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Little league Sports are finally coming back to Mountain State.

Games are even returning to our own backyard as early as tomorrow —- as Winfield Youth Baseball is set to make a return.

We will be bringing you the active live. See if right here in the 13 Sports Zone.

The 11-12-year-old Winfield Yankees already have their game faces on. The team is back out getting some work in ahead of Monday night’s opening showdown against the Dodgers.

Time to mark your calender’s — every Monday night starting tomorrow night at 6 p.m., we will be streaming the games only on our website — WOWKTV.COM/live.

League organizers say getting some form of baseball back — even in limited fashion — will bring smiles to the faces of all the players.

