KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Rubber Duck race, a skateboarding exhibition and the “All Fired Up” children’s cooking competition were just some of the main events on Sunday at the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. Many of the events were back by popular demand.

At the Rubber Duck race at noon, thousands of ducks raced from the South Side Bridge towards the stern boats parked outside of Haddad Riverfront Park.

“It’s the fun and excitement of the chance to win money. But it’s also fun to just be a part of the event. To watch the enthusiasm,” Commanding chief of Great Kanawha River Navy JR Marshall said.

This popular event brought hundreds of people out to the Boulevard to watch the race and cheer on their favorite rubber ducks.

“Spending time with family and watching the big boat race. We think it’ll be really exciting. We’ve never seen it before,” audience member Emily Balestreire said.

This was Balestreire and her family’s first Regatta.

Many said this race was one of their favorite Regatta events.

“We live close by, so it’s nice to be able to come out here and have stuff to do. I’m working this weekend, so I don’t always have the time, but just to come out here for a couple of hours and then go get ready for work, it’s nice,” audience member Gregory Walter said.

Proceeds from the rubber duck race are going towards United Way programs and initiatives.

Another Regatta event, the second annual “All Fired Up” cooking competition, gave a handful of families and youth chefs the chance to experience Capitol Market in a new light.

Kids aged 12 to 16 years old who love cooking had one hour to shop at Capitol Market with a $100 gift card. Then, they had just a couple of hours to create their own meal for the judges.

The theme of this year’s competition was the “ultimate backyard cookout.”

“What we saw last year, the creativity that these people are showing, these young children, is astounding. We’re just fortunate to kind of sit back and get out of the way, we give them the means to do this, but really, it’s so exciting to see what they come up with,” Capitol Market Executive Director Evan Osborn said.

Osborn said the market has a little bit of everything for these young chefs to prepare their backyard cookout dishes – and so many of their ingredients come from West Virginia vendors.

“This event had so much success last year. We had so much fun,” Osborn said. “Today’s really about celebrating the kids and Capitol Market. Today is really a chance for them to prepare their ultimate backyard cookout.”

The three awards given out at the competition were the most creative, the best use of seasonal market ingredients and the best overall dish.

Many people were also skating into the third day of the Regatta this weekend at a skateboard exhibition. Local and professional skateboarders did demonstrations all afternoon at Magic Island Park in Charleston.

“A lot of this stuff is pretty impressive. A lot of these guys, again they range in all ages, we just want everybody to come down hang out with us and see what our territory is. See what it’s like,” skateboard coordinator for Regatta Blair Burns said.

Vendors from Elk City Skate and Bike Shop, Mountain Skate Co. and Apartment Skateboards were at the exhibition, and some were giving out prizes to a handful of skaters.

“We’re just down here expedition-ing and showcasing skateboarding, BMX, in-line skates and also scooters. A lot of these guys are local and we just want to show how to use the park,” Burns said. “We’re not having any competitions right now, but it’s just to show everybody that’s walking by that this is how we use the park, and we’re almost here all the time.”

All ages and all levels of skill were welcome to join the fun. There will be another skate exhibition on Monday from noon to 5 p.m. that’s open to the public.

Taking the stage on Saturday night at the Regatta was Santa Cruz at 6:30 p.m. and Kool & the Gang at 8 p.m.

On Monday, there will be a KidZone and Freeze Pop Frenzy at Magic Island Park, and the carnival will be set up throughout the day along the Boulevard and Hadad Riverfront Park.

Taking the stage Monday night is Kate Boytek at 6:30 p.m. and Jo Dee Messina at 8 p.m.