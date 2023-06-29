CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Five thousand rubber ducks will be floating down the Kanawha River to try to win the 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race on Sunday. According to the United Way of Central West Virginia, all 5,000 ducks have been sold.

The 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race is a signature event of this year’s Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

The proceeds from the Duck Race benefit United Way programs and initiatives, according to a press release.

The first Duck Race was in 1988 and it was brought back in the 2020s. It has raised nearly $80,000 since it was brought back.

13 News will be livestreaming the 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race. You can find it by going to wowktv.com!