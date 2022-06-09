CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin held a press conference to talk about the many free events and activities for kids that will be featured at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

“When we started planning Regatta activities and events, we wanted to make sure we had plenty of things for our kids and young people to do and that it was accessible for everyone. Our Regatta team has worked hard to provide a robust schedule of events and activities for all ages at The Health Plan’s Kid Zone at Magic Island – all of which are free,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “The fun will extend to our skatepark where Todd Judy Ford is helping to bring more activities and events to the Regatta weekend. If there’s one thing to say about the Magic Island and skatepark area – there’s something here for the whole family, and everyone’s friends!”

These events include inflatables, bounce house, rock wall, gaming trailer, Sewell mountain sailing demonstrations, DNR – fishing and casting lessons, Comedian, Magician, Library storybook trail, Weiner Dog races, Freeze Pop Frenzy, Grab and Go Art, Youth Anything that Floats, Sandcastle Competition, 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, US Air Force gaming trailer, face painting, movie night, music and more.

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will take place from June 30 to July 4. For more information and the schedule of events, click here.