CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Regatta is in full swing in the City of Charleston.

Several activities are happening on Kanawha Boulevard as the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta makes its return in a big way. There are events going on all over town, not just on Kanawha Boulevard.

Friday afternoon at Slack Plaza, there was a Battle of the Bands. The winner will get a chance to play at Live on the Levee.

The winning band, the Switch, traveled all the way from Oceana in Wyoming County, West Virginia, to compete.

Member Jacob Johnson said it was an exciting experience.

The Switch (photo by Jim Strawn)

“Our absolute dream is to play on a big stage in front of all kinds of people,” Johnson said. “We are making a lot of progress now. We’ve been in the bottom of the barrel, and getting to play on a huge stage in front of a big crowd and high-level production is just a dream come true.”

The Switch will be opening Live on the Levee on Aug. 19.