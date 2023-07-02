KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Flo Rida, the Wiener Dog Races and the West Virginia Youth Orchestra were just some of the highlights people could see on Saturday at the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

As part of the Regatta, the West Virginia Symphony’s Brass Quartet and the Youth Symphony Orchestra groups performed Saturday afternoon at the Kanawha County Public Library for the library’s “Super Saturday” series.

The West Virginia Youth Orchestra is made up of youth musicians who are dedicated to growing as performers.

“We really like to share our music with families in Charleston and give them a chance to see what we do and invite them to come to our concerts throughout the season. This year, we’re excited to welcome our new music director – Maurice Cohn – to the stage. This is a really great season to be your first if you’re coming to the symphony orchestra,” education manager Maddie Helbling said.

She said it’s encouraging to see the community supporting the youth musicians. She also said it’s important for kids of all ages to get involved in music because not only is playing an instrument a great skill to have, but it fosters new friendships.

David Haynes is a senior in high school and a violin player with the West Virginia Youth Symphony.

“With Youth Orchestra, it’s an easy way that we can play in a big ensemble, which really not a lot of kids have around the state. When I talk to my peers and when I see other people from the Eastern Pan Handle, they don’t have orchestras like this,” Haynes said.

Another Regatta event – the annual Wiener Dog Race – was hosted Saturday morning at Magic Island, with 13 News’ own Merrily McAuliffe helping emcee the event!

The park was full of dog lovers, a sectioned-off race track and an obstacle course for this year’s Wiener Dog Race. From a fetch competition to a costume contest and more, wiener dogs of all ages had the chance to participate in a variety of competitions this morning.

“[It’s] just a good time to get out of the house and do something. Keep her fit and trim. The key with the dachshund is to keep them active so they don’t get too heavy,” dog owner Brandon Young said.

Dozens of dogs participated while others stood by waging their tails to cheer on today’s fastest and best-dressed pups.

“I just think it’s a great event. It’s a lot of fun for kids that love dogs. Just a really family-friendly event, and I think that’s great. The Regatta and the Mayor’s done a great job bringing it back to the city,” dog owner April Keheley said.

The winners of Saturday’s competition earned a round-of-a-paw for competing this morning as part of this year’s regatta celebration.

Redline took the stage Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. and Flo Rida started at 8 p.m. to a shoulder-to-shoulder ground.

On Sunday, there will be a classic car show on summer street at 10 a.m. as part of the Regatta celebrations, and at noon, there will be the 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race at the Haddad Riverfront Park

At 1 p.m., the Sternwheel Boat Races will begin, and taking the stage for the night will be Santa Cruz and Kool and the Gang.