CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race will be a signature event during the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission, the city of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water announced the news Tuesday.

The proceeds from the Duck Race benefit United Way programs and initiatives, according to a press release.

The first Duck Race was in 1988 and it was brought back in the 2020s. It has raised nearly $80,000 since it was brought back.