CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Just in time for the first day of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, local home goods shop Kin Ship Goods is releasing merchandise for the Regatta.

In a press release, they say the limited edition “Official Regatta Souveniers” pieces are available to purchase at their store in Charleston, at Kin Ship’s booth during the Regatta and online on their website.

Kin Ship Goods’ Regatta Merchandise (Photo Courtesy: Kin Ship Goods)

Merchandise featured in the press release includes t-shirts that say, “I Survived Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta,” with a boat being swallowed by tentacles. There are also vintage-style tees that feature the slogan, “I Got Rowdy At Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta,” and, “Sternwheel Regatta ’22.”

There is also a dad hat with an icon for the Regatta and another t-shirt that features three rubber ducks with Regatta’s classic slogan lit up in a neon sign, “Ya Gotta Regatta.”