CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta is coming back this year with fun for the whole family.

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commissioner Bryan Hughes announced that the event will be adding a kid’s play zone to their Magic Island area this year. This was made possible through donations from The Health Plan, which is officially sponsoring the kid-centric area at Magic Island.

“We can’t thank The Health Plan enough for their generosity because they‘re going to make kids smile all 5 days!” Bryan Hughes, a commission member, said, “We will have the premier, summer event for kids of all ages, and the support we get from companies like The Health Plan makes exciting things possible.”

The Health Plan’s Kid Zone will have a mural festival, sandcastle fest, wiener dog races, “Youth Anything That Floats Workshop,” jumping inflatables, magicians, caped heroes, and more.

Government organizations doing outreach and demonstrations include the DEP, DNR, Department of Forestry, DHHR, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Coast Guard, Corps of Engineers, National Guard, Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and more.

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will take place from June 30 – July 4. Top national musical acts will appear on stage, children will be entertained each day, boat races will be happening, and much more.