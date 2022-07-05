CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 reboot of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is officially a memory, but organizers are already looking ahead to next year.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said it will be around two weeks before they know the true economic impact.

Goodwin says they have already had a planning meeting looking ahead to 2023 and even 2024.

“We went to all of the food vendors before the end of the day yesterday and said ‘what do you think about next year,’ and they said, ‘we want the same spot, same location and we’ll be back.’ That is music to our ears,” Goodwin said, adding that many of the vendors quickly sold out of food and had to bring in more.

She says hotels and restaurants were also full. They are getting feedback now about ways to fine-tune the next Regatta.

One topic has been the number of days the event should last.

“I think this is right. I think this long weekend, four and a half days. I think that is the sweet spot,” Goodwin said.

They are also getting feedback on when Regatta should be. Some liked July 4 while others have mentioned moving it back to Labor Day.

And while the past several days have been a flurry of activity, there was one particular moment that stood out for Goodwin.

“I looked down and I looked through the crowd and I get chill bumps just thinking about it. So many families, so many little guys who were so delighted and so happy,” she recalls