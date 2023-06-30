CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even if you can’t get to the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, you can see all the fun right here!

The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is a five-day event with music, rides, drinks, food and more right here in downtown Charleston.

The event even includes headlining music acts like Better Than Ezra, Flo Rida, Kool & The Gang and Jo Dee Messina.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, June 30

EventLocationTime
Kids ZoneMagic Island12 p.m.
CarnivalKanawha Blvd.1 p.m.
Skate Park ExhibitionSkate Park2 p.m.
Wheelwash Beer FestivalCapitol St.5:30 p.m.
The CrunchHaddad Riverfront Park6:30 p.m.
Better Than EzraHaddad Riverfront Park7 p.m.
FireworksHaddad Riverfront Park9:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

EventLocationTime
Firecracker 5KMagic Island8 a.m.
Weiner Dog RacesMagic Island10 a.m.
Fire ParadeKanawha Blvd.12 p.m.
Kids ZoneMagic Island12 p.m.
Skate Park ExhibitionSkate Park12 p.m.
SLC Music Maker SaturdayKanawha County Public Library – Main Library12 p.m.
CarnivalKanawha Blvd.1 p.m.
Funeral ParadeCapitol St.1:30 p.m.
Slack Plaza Slamboree – Professional WrestlingCity Center at Slack Plaza3 p.m.
RedlineHaddad Riverfront Park6:30 p.m.
Flo RidaHaddad Riverfront Park7 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

EventLocationTime
Classic Car ShowSummers St.10 a.m.
Bible Center BandHaddad Riverfront Park12 p.m.
Kids ZoneMagic Island12 p.m.
Rubber Duck RaceHaddad Riverfront Park12 p.m.
CarnivalKanawha Blvd.1 p.m.
Sternwheel Boat RacesHaddad Riverfront Park1 p.m.
Skate Park ExhibitionSkate Park2 p.m.
Santa CruzHaddad Riverfront Park6:30 p.m.
Kool & The GangHaddad Riverfront Park7 p.m.

Monday, July 3

EventLocationTime
Kids ZoneMagic Island12 p.m.
Professional Action Sports ExhibitionSkate Park12 p.m.
CarnivalKanawha Blvd.1 p.m.
Freeze Pop FrenzyMagic Island2 p.m.
Kate BoytekHaddad Riverfront Park6:30 p.m.
Jo Dee MessinaHaddad Riverfront Park7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

EventLocationTime
Kids ZoneMagic Island12 p.m.
CarnivalKanawha Blvd.1 p.m.
Battle of the BandsHaddad Riverfront Park2 p.m.
Youth Anything That Floats RaceMagic Island3 p.m.
West Virginia Symphony OrchestraHaddad Riverfront Park7:30 p.m.
FireworksHaddad Riverfront Park9:30 p.m.

2022’s Regatta was officially a success, generating a total of $31,507,883 in economic impact – the city’s largest economic impact from an event in at least 10 years.

According to the Charleston Regatta Commission and the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, an estimated 210,000 people came to the event and approximately 5,978 jobs were directly supported by the event.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and the commission said the economic impact is far greater than what the city had anticipated. Prior to the event, organizers were estimating a total of just under $10 million.

The commission said of the attendees at the event, approximately 71% were local (within 50 miles of the event) and approximately 29% were from out-of-town (traveling from at least 50 miles away from the event). Organizers also say hotel occupancy in the area was estimated to have been at roughly 95% during the Regatta, equaling an approximate total of 15,440 room nights.

The 29% of out-of-town attendees equals approximately 61,000 people. Of those, organizers say approximately 77% came to the Regatta from out-of-state, staying approximately 2.4 days. The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau says they used a partnership with Madden Media to use cell phone data to identify the top five states, out-of-state metros, in-state metros and distance traveled for out-of-state attendees.