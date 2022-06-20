CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta’s concert lineup has changed.

Instead of the originally-scheduled group The Temptations, The Spinners will now be the main act on Friday, July 1.

The Sternwheel Regatta Commission said that the Temptations could not fulfill their part of the contract because they canceled part of their summer tour.

The Spinners will bring some more of that Motown sound, and they are known for songs like “I’ll Be Around,” “Working My Way Back to You,” and “The Rubberband Man.”

For more on the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule, click here.