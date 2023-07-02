CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped into the Kanawha River Sunday to benefit families in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Braxton, Clay and Logan counties.

The 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race is a signature event of this year’s Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

The proceeds from the Duck Race benefit United Way programs and initiatives, according to a press release.

The first Duck Race was in 1988 and it was brought back in the 2020s. It has raised nearly $80,000 since it was brought back.