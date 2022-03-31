CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents are buzzing with excitement and nostalgia after the schedule for the 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta was announced.

WOWK Channel 13 looked through archives and found videos of the 1990 Charleston Regatta.

History of the Charleston Regatta:

Nelson Jones, founder of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. (Photo courtesy of the Charleston Mayor’s Office)

At 13 years old, Reggatta founder Nelson Jones came up with the idea of the beloved Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. He presented his idea to then Charleston Mayor John Hutchinson.

In 1971, Jones’s idea became a reality, and Regatta was launched!

Jones passed away in 2010 after battling cancer.