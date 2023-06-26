CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s the second year for the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, and organizers have released details on where event-goers can find parking in the Capitol City.

The city has several parking lots and garages close to the downtown area for those heading to the Regatta to utilize. The city has shared a map that shows which garages and lots can be used, although organizers say some lots may require a parking fee. These have been marked on the map.

Below is a copy of both the parking map and the KRT’s shuttle map:

Map of the KRT shuttle route during the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Regatta organizers)

Map showing parking locations during the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Regatta organizers)

If the thousands of attendees in 2022 are any guestimate, it may be hard to find parking in the lots close to the Regatta for the event’s schedule of activities. To help with that, KRT’s free shuttle will also be running through the downtown area during the Regatta.

According to KRT officials, the KRT Live mobile app will be unavailable beginning July 1 for upgrades and maintenance. This means passengers will not be able to track the real-time location of the bus or shuttle they wish to use, but buses will be running on their regular schedule. Those who wish to utilize the shuttle, or any of KRT’s bus routes, can check the schedules on their website.