CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time ever, a hot dog eating champion has been crowned at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

His name is Patrick Racer, a 34-year old from Kenna, West Virginia. Racer ate seven hot dogs in three minutes to win the contest.

Contestants were timed at three minutes to eat as many hot dogs as possible. They each had a tray of twenty hot dogs to eat. Afterwards, the event organizers waited one minute for the contestants to “hold the hot dogs in.” Then, the organizers counted the hot dogs, and Racer was crowned the winner of the inaugural contest.

Racer won a $200 Visa gift card and a large metal trophy. He says it feels good to be king.

“I got a lot of respect for Joey Chestnut, I could tell you that,” Racer said. “It was hard to swallow those hot dogs. I tried doing a standard technique. I tried dipping the bun at home and it was disgusting, so I thought I could eat them as fast as I could. But you cannot do it. You have to eat the hotdog first and then the bun, soaking it up in water was terrible, but I knew it was the only way I could win.”

Racer says he hopes the Sternwheel Regatta brings the event back next year so he can defend his crown.