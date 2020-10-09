2020 Hubble Medal receipent

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Katherine Johnson awarded the Hubble Medal 51
Top Stories
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump’s fitness
Brazil’s poor squeezed by less virus aid, surging food costs
Connecticut city OKs renaming sewage plant for John Oliver
High court to continue hearings by phone through December
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta reaches Category 3 strength again as it moves toward Gulf Coast
Video
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate wrap-up; Tracking Hurricane Delta
Video
Top Stories
Delta expected to bring rounds of heavy rain to our area on the weekend – an update on rain amounts and impacts
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta weakens, expected to regain strength in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Tracking the Tropics: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Delta takes aim at Mexico’s Yucatan
Video
Hurricane Delta will impact our weekend weather with heavy rain
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Shiffrin skips season-opener with back issue, returns to US
Top Stories
AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test
The Latest: Nadal wins 2nd set in French Open semifinals 6-3
Rondo, a champ in Boston, on brink of getting a Lakers ring
Judo in Japan: Getting unwanted scrutiny for abuse, violence
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2020 Hubble Medal receipent
Katherine Johnson awarded the Hubble Medal 51
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Poll shows incumbents leading races for surveyed WV voters
Video
WVDE reports COVID-19 school closures for Friday in three counties
Police searching for Georgia man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in Kanawha County
Video
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
WV reports six additional COVID-19 deaths, 382 new cases
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News