Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Boyd County reports one new COVID-19 case and 15 total recoveries
Top Stories
Kanawha County Sheriff looking for missing teen in St. Albans
Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan
Judge clears Baltimore’s planned aerial surveillance test
Dutch government pledges $2.16-4.32 billion to save KLM
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Rain returns this weekend, thunder and gusty showers possible Saturday afternoon
Top Stories
Deadly tornadoes strike the Plains Wednesday, non-severe thunder possible here Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Freeze warnings, frost advisories posted for Tuesday night – here we go again
Lyrid meteor showers peak Tuesday night / Wednesday morning – info and forecast
Don’t sleep on the weather this week: rapid changes nearly every day
Video
Rain returns Sunday night and Monday, with more severe storms in the Deep South this weekend
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
UFC to hold 3 shows without fans in Jacksonville, Florida
Top Stories
DraftKings debuts on Wall Street amid sports world lockdown
Huggins: “I’m confident” Tshiebwe will make “intelligent decision” amid disrupted draft process
‘Major League’ a hit with mix of antics, believable action
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa now knows where he’ll play, but when?
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Facts not Fear Coronavirus update
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio LIVE update
2
of
/
2
740
T-Shirt mania across Buckeye State for Joe Burrow
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WV Gov. Justice gives details on preparations for reopening state
Kanawha County Sheriff looking for missing teen in St. Albans
US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000 as some states ease restrictions
Video
On Social Security? Here’s your stimulus check info
Video
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice scheduled to give 11:30 a.m. update
Video