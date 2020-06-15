african american

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Hong Kong leader wants people to not ‘demonize’ security law
Top Stories
‘Still scared’: Health workers feel the toll of virus fight
China reimposes some travel restrictions amid fresh outbreak
Could the police shooting in Atlanta have been prevented?
Businesses, colleges plead with Trump to preserve work visas
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week
Video
Top Stories
Weekend provides chance for a few showers!
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
More heat, severe weather possible Wednesday
Video
Wednesday storms will be strong, possibly severe
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
Top Stories
NFL commissioner Goodell encourages team to sign Kaepernick
Top Stories
MLB letter says several players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
Top Stories
NASCAR wants 30,000 fans at All-Star race in Tennessee
49ers give Kyle Shanahan new deal through 2025
PGA Championship staying at Harding Park, but without fans
Racial reckoning in boardrooms and dugouts as EPL resumes
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
african american
KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway: local sheriff investigates
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Oklahoma dad released after video shows 2 kids climbing into hot truck by themselves
Video
Man claims sister as wife to get benefits, will serve federal time
Poll: 45% of parents unwilling to send their kids to school
Video
COVID-19 hits five West Virginia churches
Video
UPDATE: One dead and another injured in power plant ‘industrial accident’