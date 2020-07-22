Alice Lloyd College

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
The late Nick Cordero to have an album released in his honor
Top Stories
Drug prevention program for teens goes virtual
Video
13 News Now webcast, Wednesday, July 22: Live at 9 p.m. EST
Live
White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges
Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away, DA says
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Storms under way Wednesday, moving east and more storms set for Thursday
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Gonzalo expected to become first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Video
Top Stories
Telescope snaps family portrait of 2 planets around baby sun
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic
Strong to severe storms possible today!
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 8: Getting hurricane insurance and looking back at “A” named storms
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Angels’ Trout confirms he’ll play this year with baby on way
Top Stories
Liverpool players receive Premier League trophy on Kop
Graham on NCAA compensation rules: We’ve got to do something
LEADING OFF: Opening day in DC, Dodger Stadium amid pandemic
One student-athlete was the entire South Charleston High School golf team
Video
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Alice Lloyd College
Cabell Midland Basketball star Autumn Lewis adds a pair of college offers
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Second stimulus check: Latest on individual payments, $600-a-week unemployment bonus
Video
West Virginia sees large COVID-19 spike and reports its 102nd death
Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that?
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
Storms under way Wednesday, moving east and more storms set for Thursday
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News