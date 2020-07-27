arson charge

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Google to keep most of its employees at home until July 2021
Top Stories
One airlifted to medical center after stabbing, suspect sought
Report: 2,866 COVID claims, 48 deaths among federal workers
Oprah’s O Mag to end regular print editions after 20 years
House OKs bill protecting Massachusetts tribe’s reservation
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Strong storms, cooler days finally on the horizon
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Breaking down Hurricanes Hanna and Douglas
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii as pandemic flares, watch live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EST
Live
Tracking the Tropics: Hanna becomes first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season as it heads for Texas
Video
Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf of Mexico as Gonzalo holds steady
Live
Heat wave returns by weekend but next week brings a “little” relief from the 90s
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Vikings’ infection control officer tests positive for COVID
Top Stories
INF/OF Harrison to Nationals after release from Phillies
Longest season ends, pandemic issues linger for the EPL
WATCH LIVE: The Phillies take on the Dodgers in #WinfieldYouthBaseball
Live
Brown announces revised responsibilities for defensive staff
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
arson charge
Preston County man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Second stimulus checks: GOP to unveil COVID aid package Monday with $1,200 payments
Study: These are the six COVID-19 symptom clusters to watch for
Gov. Justice tries to bail out fairs and festivals
Educators and parents calling for school reopening plan
Video
Gov. Justice: 20 new COVID-19 cases at Princeton nursing home
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News