Bill revamping assistance programs clears Kentucky House
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
City issues warning: Fix it or we’re tearing it down
Burch named next West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools
Video
Multiple fire departments battle Kanawha County fire
DEA agent accused of conspiring with cartel
President Trump authorizes additional disaster assistance for historic 2016 flood
