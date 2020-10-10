Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Attorneys: settlements reached in 6 deaths at the Clarksburg VA Hospital
Top Stories
Italian teenage computer whiz beatified by Catholic Church
Live: Trump lays out campaign return, Biden holds event in Pennsylvania
Live
Man in prison for murder admits to killing Minnesota guard
Belarus’ authoritarian leader visits his foes in prison
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Heavy rain from Delta this weekend along with some moderate wind gusts
Video
Top Stories
WV Emergency Management prepares for Hurricane Delta remnants
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Cat 2 storm
Live
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta reaches Category 3 strength again as it moves toward Gulf Coast
Video
Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate wrap-up; Tracking Hurricane Delta
Video
Delta expected to bring rounds of heavy rain to our area on the weekend – an update on rain amounts and impacts
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Many top NHL free agents remain unsigned 24 hours in
Top Stories
The Latest: Australian champ Kenin cries after French loss
Just 19, ranked 54th, Swiatek wins French Open for 1st Slam
Titans back at work, not talking about COVID-19 outbreak
13 Sports Zone – 10/9/20
Video
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
attorneys
Attorneys: settlements reached in 6 deaths at the Clarksburg VA Hospital
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: Any chance we get a $1,200 payment before the end of the year?
Recall of diabetes medication over cancer-causing contaminant expanded
Poll shows incumbents leading races for surveyed WV voters
Video
Three Kanawha County residents among the five new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
Toledo officer shot and killed, suspect found dead
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News