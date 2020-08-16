auto arrest

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Sharp rise in virus cases in Lebanon after deadly port blast
Top Stories
2020 Watch: Democrats begin their all-virtual convention
Belarus workers hit the streets, as EU chief calls summit
Thai economy shrinks 12% in 2Q, worst decline in 22 years
Black creatives in Italian fashion demand cultural reform
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead – enjoy it!
Top Stories
Person injured by lightning strike
Top Stories
Flash flood threat continues through Saturday
Video
Local high water threat continues into weekend
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 11 to become Josephine, rest of tropics remain quiet
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 11: Remembering Hurricane Camille & a chat with the National Hurricane Center
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Kompany retires as a player, become head coach of Anderlecht
Top Stories
Schenn scores in OT, Blues beat Canucks in Game 3
As the NBA playoffs begin, here are 10 things to know
Wahama’s Hannah Rose to bring powerful bat & versatility to UC Softball
Video
Crawford stars as Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 3-1
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
auto arrest
KY man arrested after stealing car at gunpoint
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice details color coded map to determine whether schools can stay open
Video
Second stimulus checks: Trump says Democrats holding up new direct payments
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
Person injured by lightning strike
Mission West Virginia brings awareness, support to foster care
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News