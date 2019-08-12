Back-to-school

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Finally, Missy Elliott will receive MTV Video Vanguard Award
Top Stories
Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ sets records on Billboard chart
Top Stories
Kanawha County school welcomes back students in style
Man just out of German jail allegedly steals sparkling wine
Tom Hanks reads audio for Ann Patchett’s new novel
Woman arrested after 1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, deputies say
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Severe storms and flooding possible Tuesday (August 13, 2019)
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms possible late Thursday, especially in northern counties
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Wednesday PM 8/7/2019
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday 8/6/2019
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night August 5, 2019
Staying Safe: A conversation with leading expert in outdoor event safety
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Texas pressured to back up promise the Longhorns are ‘back’
Top Stories
On deck: 2020 baseball gets early jump with March 26 openers
Top Stories
NFL: Players can’t practice or play with unapproved helmets
Friend of LeSean McCoy’s ex drops lawsuit over home invasion
Michigan State, government resolve Nassar civil rights probe
LEADING OFF: Nats’ Soto on mend, Rays’ Snell gets throwing
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Back-to-school
Kanawha County school welcomes back students in style
Don't Miss
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Man just out of German jail allegedly steals sparkling wine
3 dogs die hours after being exposed to toxic blue-green algae while playing in pond
Charges to be filed against friend of Oregon District shooter
Delaware becomes first no-kill state for shelter animals in the US
Authorities: Body of missing boy with autism found in pond
Local Events