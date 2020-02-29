Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Outspoken gang critic LeBarón flees threat in Mexico for US
Top Stories
Trump says getting rid of “bad” people made him successful
Top Stories
Teens stole hearse with casket, body in the back
West Virginia moving to up fines after girl’s fall into grease pit
Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary
Trump picks Ratcliffe as top intelligence official, again
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Splashed water results in ice-covered structures at Hoover Beach
Video
Top Stories
One more round of snow in the area Friday night could bring slick roads
Video
Top Stories
The cold will hang on through Saturday with occasional snow
Winter isn’t done yet as rain changes to snow this week
Video
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Fleetwood the leader going into final round of Honda Classic
Top Stories
Deputies allegedly shared Kobe Bryant crash photos, in a setting not related to the investigation
Top Stories
Homecoming dance: Jimmie Johnson honored in Fontana finale
Bane has late push for TCU in 75-72 win over No. 2 Baylor
Infantino says ‘wrong’ only men deciding laws of soccer
What if they played the games and nobody came?
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Baltimore
Baltimore squeegee kids find work, risks, cash at stoplights
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
BREAKING- Arrest made in Huntington fire that killed 75-year-old woman
Video
Photo of West Virginia Trooper Saluting Funeral Procession Goes Viral
DEADLY SHOOTING UPDATE: Two arraigned on murder charges in fatal shooting of WVU student at College Park apartments
Video
Missing special needs boy found safe inside a home in Lincoln County
New store in Ashland offers great deals and a fun experience
Video
Local Events