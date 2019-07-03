Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
UK summons Chinese ambassador over Hong Kong protests
Top Stories
Ex-Michigan governor turns down Harvard after backlash
Top Stories
Russia’s Gazprom signs 5-year contract to buy Turkmen gas
Gaultier goes fur-free as Saab channels Asian couture
Orange fireball lighting Florida sky was Chinese space junk
Sites in 3 states eyed for permanent child detention centers
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Storm hits hard in South Point, Ohio causing floods
Top Stories
Update: Early call July 4 forecast on track. Showers but improving for late fireworks
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Monday PM
StormTracker 13 Forecast Weekend Weather Preview June 28, 2019
Stormtracker 13 Thursday PM Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Wednesday Night
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
APNewsBreak: USOC admin costs rise after Nassar scandal
Top Stories
Elliott vows to avoid trouble after meeting with Goodell
Top Stories
The Latest: Raonic through to 3rd round at Wimbledon
Afghan coach ‘disgusted’ by Infantino, wants FIFA head to go
Opelka pulls off another upset at Wimbledon, beats Wawrinka
LEADING OFF: HR Derby field coming, Clevinger back up
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Banners
West Virginia town hangs banners honoring veterans
Don't Miss
How to watch West Virginia’s largest 4th of July Parade
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events