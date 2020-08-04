be hope church

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Outcry in Sweden after drive-by shooting kills 12-year-old
Top Stories
Local church set to hold blood drive Tuesday
Ex-teacher hopes to free Belarus from president’s iron fist
Sony’s profit up as people staying home play video games
Isaias weakens to a tropical storm over eastern North Carolina, says National Hurricane Center
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Once Isaias moves out, our weather will warm up again
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Isaias weakens to Tropical Storm hours after making landfall at Ocean Isle Beach
Video
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Tracking Isaias; Stimulus negotiations continue
Video
Gallia County junior fair back on after weekend flooding
Video
Split forecast: Clouds east, sun west but heat on the horizon!
Tracking the Tropics: Isaias slightly strengthens as it crawls up east coast
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Done for the year: Braves ace Soroka felled by torn Achilles
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Marlins back in action, Ohtani on the shelf
McDavid’s hat trick propels Oilers past Blackhawks 6-3
Pac-12 responds to football players threatening opt-outs
Phillies return from layoff, lose to Cole and Yankees 6-3
Destination WV
Community
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
be hope church
Local church set to hold blood drive Tuesday
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Fayette County woman battles end-stage liver disease, looking for donors
Huntington gets grant for floodwall infrastructure upgrade
Video
Gov. Justice activates COVID-19 surge hospital, school announcement expected Wednesday
Video
West Virginia cabin one of Airbnb’s most “wish-listed” properties
Outcry in Sweden after drive-by shooting kills 12-year-old
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News