belmont county

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
Top Stories
Man dies after being pulled from river in Charleston
Second COVID-19 related death in Boyd County, Ky
Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 rise to 70
West Virginia State University modifies fall 2020 admissions requirements
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Frost advisories Thursday night/Friday morning
Top Stories
Sun’s rays from down below the horizon? Cool phenomenon!
Top Stories
Cold mornings, warmer days after Wednesday
Video
Spring 2020 forecast outlook: Warmer and wetter
Video
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 4: Thunderstorm Winds and Hail
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tennis tours coordinating possible post-virus rescheduling
Top Stories
UFC 249 still on, with Ferguson fighting Gaethje on April 18
Top Stories
NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
Former Fox executives charged with bribes in World Cup bid
Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85
Falcons announce 1-year deal with RB Todd Gurley
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky
belmont county
Belmont County, OH, health department reports county’s first COVID-19 related death
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps