bens original rice

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour
Top Stories
Poet Nikky Finney wins $100,000 lifetime achievement prize
Coronavirus cases soar as Israel prepares tighter measures
Jackson County Schools to continue 2 days per week in-person attendance for students
11 Monongalia County bars file suit against local and state officials claiming violations of civil rights during COVID-19 pandemic
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tilting temperature trends until the end of September
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Beta brings heavy rain, flash floods to Texas
Top Stories
Fall officially begins Tuesday morning
Tracking the Tropics: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast
Video
Alpha and Beta become first Greek letter storms in Atlantic since 2005
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Sally weakens to depression, still soaking Alabama, Georgia with heavy rain
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics CEO suggests relaxed entry rules for athletes
Top Stories
The Latest: Judo federation cancels event in Japan
Pair freed after questioning in Tour de France doping probe
Patrick Mahomes shows off his scrambling ability
Dodgers clinch NL’s top seed, West title with win over A’s
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
bens original rice
No more Uncle Ben’s, Mars reveals new name for rice brand
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Kanawha County reports highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases
No more Uncle Ben’s, Mars reveals new name for rice brand
Pelosi announces bipartisan deal to avoid shutdown
Video
King’s Daughters Medical Center reaches capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases
‘Girls with Goals’ program inspires Charleston teens
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News