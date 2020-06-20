Big Springs

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
6 staffers setting up for Trump rally tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19
Second WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 44,262 cases, 2,697 deaths
Video
Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
Video
Top Stories
Slow moving system means more showers rest of the week
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust limiting tropical activity for near future
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Video
Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week
Video
Weekend provides chance for a few showers!
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
Second WVU football player tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
European Athletics president Hansen dies at age 74
Another loss, another injury: Arsenal struggles on PL return
Redskins retire Mitchell’s jersey, rename stadium level
Haaland goals secure Bundesliga runner-up spot for Dortmund
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Big Springs
Four friends work to unite their community with mural
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Home pool sales skyrocket amid pandemic
Video
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
COVID-19 hits five West Virginia churches
Video
6 staffers setting up for Trump rally tests positive for COVID-19
WV county sees COVID-19 outbreak from residents traveling to Myrtle Beach
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News