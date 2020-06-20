Black-owned Businesses

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
1-year-old being treated for possible heroin overdose
Top Stories
3 slain in stabbing at UK park; police say motive unclear
150 cannery workers forced into hotel quarantine without pay
Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name
West Virginia resident wishes happy birthday to the Mountain State
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
Video
Top Stories
Slow moving system means more showers rest of the week
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust limiting tropical activity for near future
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Video
Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week
Video
Weekend provides chance for a few showers!
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
Jim Kiick, Dolphins’ perfect season running back, dies at 73
Top Stories
4-way tie for lead at Heritage as another wild finish looms
NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes
Poignant return to soccer for Atalanta in virus-hit Bergamo
Michelle Wie West gives birth to a daughter
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch Live: President Trump holds first in-person rally since March in Tulsa
Black-owned Businesses
Morgantown woman launches website featuring all black-owned businesses in the Mountain State
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
1-year-old being treated for possible heroin overdose
Demonstrators tear down statues in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
Video
NBA players to wear ‘smart ring’ developed at WVU
Video
Historic house reopens for West Virginia Day
Video
WV county sees COVID-19 outbreak from residents traveling to Myrtle Beach
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News