boyd county coronavirus

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
WV Gov. Justice closes state parks; orders travelers from high-risk areas to quarantine
Top Stories
Yellowstone slaughters wild bison to shrink park’s herds
Charleston Police searching for suspect in weekend shooting
Moscow goes into lockdown, rest of Russia braces for same
Trump defends extending virus guidelines as spread continues
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Spring 2020 forecast outlook: Warmer and wetter
Video
Top Stories
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 4: Thunderstorm Winds and Hail
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 5: Lightning Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 3: Flood Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 2: Tornado Drill and Tornado Preparedness
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Red Bull official proposes camp for F1 drivers despite virus
Top Stories
Messi says Barcelona players taking 70% pay cut
Top Stories
British boxer has license suspended over video comments
The Latest: Pac-12 Conference OTAs suspended through May 31
Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021
Sports make political point for Belarus amid virus outbreak
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives daily update of COVID-19 in Ohio
1
of
/
2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 update at approximately 2 p.m.
2
of
/
2
boyd county coronavirus
Boyd County reports multiple cases of COVID-19
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WV Gov. Justice to provide COVID-19 update at approximately 2 p.m.
Video
WVU creates social media hit with ‘socially distanced’ version of Country Roads
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 1,933 cases reported, 39 deaths, K-12 school order extended
Video
Nurses Respond: What you actually need to treat coronavirus
COVID-19 “stay at home” violators could receive fines in the future
Video