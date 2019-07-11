Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
UN agencies seek ‘new approach’ to Libya migrant crisis
Top Stories
The Latest: Trump hails social media, slams ‘fake news’
Top Stories
Powerful Koch network taking on school choice with new group
The Latest: Twitter appears to be back after outage
Check out this unknown waterfall in West Virginia
Condor chick confirmed at Zion National Park in Utah
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
The Latest: Mississippi residents warned of heavy rain
Top Stories
Severe storms likely Thursday (July 11) with strong winds, frequent lightning
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY: Extreme temps leading to dangerous conditions
Gulf of Mexico storm still forming, could cause flooding in places like New Orleans.
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday Night July 9, 2019
Stormtracker 13 Monday PM Forecast Update
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Wimbledon Glance: Roger vs. Rafa once again at Wimbledon
Top Stories
Astros’ Marisnick suspended for plate collision with Lucroy
Top Stories
Teuns wins Tour de France Stage 6, Ciccone takes race lead
Wife: Ex-Red Sox slugger Ortiz recovering from 3rd surgery
The Latest: Williams reaches 11th Wimbledon final
Federer, Nadal renew great rivalry in Wimbledon semifinals
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
boyd county jail
Boyd County Jail to combat drugs coming into jail with new body scanner
Don't Miss
Legislators From 8 States Have Now Called on AT&T to Negotiate in Good Faith and Restore Nexstar’s Stations and Programming
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events