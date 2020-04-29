Brett Kavanaugh

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ: Ohio Primary 2020 results
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Asia Today: S. Korea’s increase low, Maldives has 1st death
Top Stories
Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump’s 60,000 marker
Spoiler? Amash’s 3rd-party presidential bid raises concerns
SEALs tried to locate US citizen taken by Afghan militants
Many Japanese defy appeals to stay home to curb virus
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
If you think it’s been busy for severe weather around here, you’re right
Video
Top Stories
Gusty showers and storms Wednesday and flood watches for WV high terrain areas
Top Stories
Rain returns this weekend, thunder and gusty showers possible Saturday afternoon
Deadly tornadoes strike the Plains Wednesday, non-severe thunder possible here Thursday
Video
Freeze warnings, frost advisories posted for Tuesday night – here we go again
Lyrid meteor showers peak Tuesday night / Wednesday morning – info and forecast
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL workers taking pay cuts
Top Stories
Sabrina Ionescu, wrestler Spencer Lee share Sullivan Award
Churchill Downs to reopen stables, race without spectators
LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event
FIFPro lauds growth of women’s game but calls for protection
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Brett Kavanaugh
Biden assault allegation prompts GOP attacks, Dem worries
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in West Virginia: WV doctors develop ‘digital PPE’ to keep those on the frontlines safe
Video
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Pentagon officially releases UFO videos
Video
Deputies search for 16-year-old Morgantown girl missing for 19 days
Coronavirus in West Virginia: State gets ready to re-open; here are some guidelines
Video