Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Marshall first university to install PPE vending machines
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Marco makes landfall; Laura forecast to hit Louisiana as Category 2
Live
Ironton City Schools first in the area to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
2 lawsuits challenge Trump’s drilling plan in Alaska refuge
School bus driver charged in child sexual abuse investigation
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Watches issued for Laura as Marco weakens
Video
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Laura and Marco
Live
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: 2 storms heading for double blow to the US Gulf Coast
Video
Will Gulf Coast tropical woes impact the tri-state?
Tracking the Tropics: Marco weakens to tropical storm as it moves over the Gulf, Laura continues to strengthen
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storms Laura and Marco moving toward the Gulf of Mexico
Video
Traffic
Sports
Countdown to Indy
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Schroder scores 30; Thunder top Rockets to even series
Top Stories
Retired Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho released in Paraguay
Doncic and Mitchell reaching new heights in the postseason
Lightning looking for better start in Game 2 against Bruins
76ers fire Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
briefing
Gov. Justice gives update on COVID-19 latest
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Marshall first university to install PPE vending machines
Video
$4.28 Million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
Gov. Justice gives update on COVID-19 latest
Video
Nursing home visits open back up in WV with new guidelines
WorkForce WV to apply for FEMA Grant extra $300 unemployment
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News