Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
City at center of China’s virus outbreak gradually revives
Top Stories
Jordan releases travelers quarantined at Dead Sea hotels
Asian shares extend losses as toll from pandemic surges
Man, 72, wounded in Hanukkah stabbings dies from injuries
Popular Japanese comedian dies from the coronavirus
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Spring 2020 forecast outlook: Warmer and wetter
Video
Top Stories
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 4: Thunderstorm Winds and Hail
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 5: Lightning Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 3: Flood Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 2: Tornado Drill and Tornado Preparedness
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
‘Cooking With Coach’ Inside the Kitchen with Cabell Midland’s Cristina Schmidt
Video
Top Stories
Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations
Top Stories
Georgetown’s Mac McClung to test NBA waters, could return
Arizona’s McDonald to return for senior season
Best Virginia alumni squad one of first five teams accepted to TBT
Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR’s live iRacing event
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Brushfire
Brushfire causes road closure
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WVU creates social media hit with ‘socially distanced’ version of Country Roads
Jarring photo shows difference between open and closed Florida beach amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
UPDATE: Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications, held March Charleston concert
COVID-19 “stay at home” violators could receive fines in the future
Video
West Virginia confirms first COVID-19 related death