Bryan Ogle

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Williamsburg soldier surprises daughter after nine-month deployment overseas
Video
Top Stories
Woman, 84, sinks putt across basketball court to win new car
Top Stories
Krispy Kreme to launch national delivery
Ogle pleads guilty for charges stemming from 2018 shooting of CPD officer
Japan govt panel experts say ship quarantine was not perfect
Girl, 11, brings AR-15 to Idaho hearing on gun legislation
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Top Stories
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
Top Stories
High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday
Video
Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
Video
Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Trades juice up arms race in deep Metropolitan Division
Top Stories
South Carolina still atop women’s Top 25; TCU joins rankings
Top Stories
MLB tells court attempts at cheating are a part of sports
Jeter says Astros scandal is a ‘black eye” for baseball
Kansas back atop Top 25 as Baylor slides to No. 2 after loss
Community starts GoFundMe page following Capital Boys Basketball Team robbery
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bryan Ogle
Ogle pleads guilty for charges stemming from 2018 shooting of CPD officer
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events