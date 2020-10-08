Bureau for Children and Families

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Kyrgyzstan leader holds talks to try to end political crisis
Top Stories
Czech Republic tops record infection surge in Eastern Europe
Gary Allan concert in Huntington rescheduled again due to COVID-19
Tensions rise as virus cases surge in Wisconsin, Dakotas
Waymo removing backup drivers from its autonomous vehicles
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate wrap-up; Tracking Hurricane Delta
Video
Top Stories
Delta expected to bring rounds of heavy rain to our area on the weekend – an update on rain amounts and impacts
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta weakens, expected to regain strength in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Tracking the Tropics: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Delta takes aim at Mexico’s Yucatan
Video
Hurricane Delta will impact our weekend weather with heavy rain
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens to Category 4 with 145 mph winds
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
WATCH: Big Game Bound Week 5: Quarter season picks, Dr. Jen Welter
Live
Top Stories
Démare claims 2nd win in this Giro; Almeida stays in pink
Kenin, 21, will face unseeded Swiatek, 19, in French final
DiBenedetto keeps ride as Cindric promotion to Cup delayed
Patriots prepare to play Denver despite closed facility
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bureau for Children and Families
WV Bureau for Children and Families creates unit to help find missing youth
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Poll shows incumbents leading races for surveyed WV voters
Video
Tucker County chosen for Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center
Live
Charleston could get citizen ‘Green Team’
Video
Police say man who raped 10-month-old daughter Googled ‘How do you know if a baby is dead’ before calling 911
The Haunting History of the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News