Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Court deals major blow to hydropower transmission line
Top Stories
Slim chance of ever finding Chinese scholar’s body
Top Stories
Pilot whales strand on Iceland beach in group of 50 or more
Sweltering heat to make weekend like an oven!
Bud Light offers free beer to any alien that makes it out of Area 51
Pope Francis announces disciplinary measures on Bishop Emeritus Bransfield
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Sweltering heat to make weekend like an oven!
Top Stories
Experts warn about using fans during a heatwave
Top Stories
HEAT BLAST: 100-110 degrees for the heat index!
Let the heat wave commence!
Hottest air in years to sizzle tri-state
Officials warn of burns from hot playground equipment
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
Ohio State, other Big Ten East powers facing uncertainty
Top Stories
Key hole at British Open
Top Stories
Simon Pagenaud wins IndyCar pole in Iowa
Maximum Security could face maximum sizzle in Haskell
Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspended a game for umpire rant
WVU unveils finished Coliseum floor
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pope Francis announces disciplinary measures on Bishop Emeritus Bransfield
Cats
Charleston animal shelter opens early to beat the heat
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events