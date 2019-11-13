charleston catholic

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Veterans Voices
Special Reports
Top Stories
Rescue: ‘Unicorn’ puppy doesn’t notice ‘tail’ growth on head
Top Stories
Kanawha County health officials prepare for rise in HIV
Top Stories
NJ will trap turkeys troubling Jersey Shore neighborhood
Overdoses possible in some student deaths on USC campus
Navajo company confident about Wyoming, Montana coal bonding
NYPD kept database of juveniles’ fingerprints, violating law
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Record cold temperatures hit area Wednesday morning
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: Here’s a look at some of our latest reports
Top Stories
OHIO PREPARES FOR EARLY WINTER WEATHER
Storm coverage: Winter makes early arrival in area with advisories posted through Tuesday
Old Man Winter to introduce himself to the region with snow and very cold air this week
Rain/Snow mix possible with even colder system next week in store
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Kapler says he didn’t do enough for alleged assault victim
Top Stories
Astros’ Verlander, Mets’ deGrom win 2nd Cy Young Awards
Top Stories
Boras says lack of competition caused attendance drop
He’s cooking: Vikings RB’s recipe is speed, strength, vision
Porzingis returns as Knicks show signs of chaos he escaped
Ravens’ Jackson masters art of winning while having fun
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet from the 2019 CMA Awards
charleston catholic
Charleston Announces Inaugural Youth Council
Don't Miss
Home For The Holidays
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fired, show to go on indefinite hiatus
WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet from the 2019 CMA Awards
Ohio high school announces mandatory drug testing for all students
Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head
School staff to be charged with manslaughter in death of boy with autism
Local Events