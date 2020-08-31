cheryl fisher

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Russia’s virus cases exceed 1 million, globally 4th highest
Top Stories
Venice reclaims spotlight as 1st COVID-era film fest opens
Magnitude-6.8 earthquake strikes off the coast of Chile
Trump, friends mourn right-wing activist killed in Portland
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
Video
Top Stories
More downpours Friday with Laura’s remnants racing across area early Saturday
Video
Top Stories
WV emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Laura
WV Emergency Management preps for severe weather from Hurricane Laura
Newsfeed Now: Laura makes landfall, leaving damage in its wake
Video
VIDEOS: Laura batters Louisiana, Texas with strong winds, storm surge
Video
Traffic
Sports
Countdown to Indy
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Lightning reach East finals for 4th time in 6 years
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Deadline deals, Pineda returns, Rays roll Yanks
Avs ride 5-goal 1st period to 6-3 win over Stars in Game 5
Osaka wears mask in memory of Breonna Taylor at US Open
Paul has 28, helps Thunder force Game 7 against the Rockets
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cheryl fisher
Murder trial in post-COVID-19 era begins in Kanawha Co.
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Kanawha County high schools opt out of athlete/extracurricular testing
Video
Pushback
Chesapeake schools begin all remote learning
Video
Haunted coffee shop in Ripley offers spooky brews
Video
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News