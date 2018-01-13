Skip to content
WOWK
Huntington
64°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Feds: African ring smuggled rhinoceros horns, ivory into US
Top Stories
Utility will remove coal ash from pits near Tennessee river
Top Stories
US says Expedia pays $325,000 over Cuban travel allegations
Anita Hill open to voting for Biden if he wins 2020 Dem nod
Correction: Border Activist-Trial story
Flood damaged Clendenin gets new mayor
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Get ready for the jackets tonight as high pressure dominates!
Top Stories
Cooler and wetter than normal mid June expected
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Do You Remember? Supercell Spawns 4 Tornadoes
Tracking Tornadoes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
1 dead after storm rolls through Prestonsburg
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Calipari signs $86 million, 10-year extension with Kentucky
Top Stories
Tigers, Royals meet and relive college memories at CWS home
Top Stories
Zion sues marketing company, alleging state law violation
Bouwmeester and Blues’ greybeards finally lift Stanley Cup
China beats South Africa 1-0 to set up decider vs. Spain
Argentina soaring after historic opener, eager for England
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Child Brides
Prosecutors: Men Sexually Abused Girls They Called Brides
Don't Miss
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News Facebook Page
WOWK 13 NEWS
Local Events