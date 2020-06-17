Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings
Top Stories
Russia starts clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Here are a few restaurants in Myrtle Beach closing due to COVID-19
EU opens probe into proposed Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal
Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Video
Top Stories
Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week
Video
Top Stories
Weekend provides chance for a few showers!
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
More heat, severe weather possible Wednesday
Video
Wednesday storms will be strong, possibly severe
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
Top Stories
Wolfsburg retains German women’s Bundesliga soccer title
Top Stories
23-time major champ Serena Williams says she’ll play US Open
Top Stories
Champions League to be played at mini-tournament in Lisbon
Nascar Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announces COVID-19 diagnosis
Bayern coach Flick the key to latest Bundesliga triumph
The Latest: Women’s, men’s tennis tours to resume in August
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
childhood
Here’s where West Virginia ranks on childhood safety and well-being
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News