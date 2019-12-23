Christmas Traditions

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
11 Holiday Traditions you may have never heard of
Top Stories
Some shoppers wait until the last minute to purchase Christmas trees
Top Stories
FBI issues nationwide search for 2 children believed to be in extreme danger
West Virginia man arrested after officers find THC in bedroom
House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles
Protests break out in Ivory Coast after Soro flight diverted
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Top Stories
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Top Stories
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Cold blast could bring accumulating snow, slick travel to parts of tri-state
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Roenick suspended by NBC Sports for inappropriate comments
Top Stories
Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago
Top Stories
Feeling of doom envelops Garrett, underachieving Cowboys
Pitino, Adidas reach settlement; terms not disclosed
Plays of the year: 2019 had a flair for the dramatic
AP Source: Indians, 2B Hernandez agree on 1-year contract
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Christmas Traditions
11 Holiday Traditions you may have never heard of
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV to honor “Remarkable Women” across our area
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Trending Stories
FBI issues nationwide search for 2 children believed to be in extreme danger
West Virginia man arrested after officers find THC in bedroom
Driver unknowingly drags body for miles in West Virginia
Community gives woman raising great-grandchildren dream home
Officials evacuating residents from homes in Martinsburg due to chlorine spill
Local Events