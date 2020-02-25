Coach Wayne Kemper

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Arkansas man charged with trying to blow up car at Pentagon
Top Stories
Earthquake risk prompts order to drain California dam
Top Stories
Handgun confiscated at Yeager Airport
Man accused of raping, abusing infant sentenced to 4 years in prison
Slovakia’s parliament rejects women’s rights treaty
Body cam captures 6-year-old’s tearful pleas during arrest
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Winter isn’t done yet as rain changes to snow this week
Video
Top Stories
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Top Stories
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday
Video
Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Alonso returns to McLaren for another shot at Indy 500
Top Stories
Capital High School Boys Basketball Moves Forward Following Robbery
Video
Top Stories
Remy Martin revs up his hair-raising game for Arizona State
Cristie Kerr brings her views to TV at Honda Classic
Springboro Girls Basketball team dedicates game to late coach, advances to district finals
Video
Minnesota investigating ex-hockey assistant sex allegations
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coach Wayne Kemper
Springboro Girls Basketball team dedicates game to late coach, advances to district finals
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events