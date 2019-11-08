Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
AP Explains: Brazil court decision may free Lula da Silva
Top Stories
Octavia Spencer to receive honor from Producers Guild
Top Stories
Trump pushes back on reports US will remove China tariffs
Possible chemical culprit found in vaping illness outbreak
Coin toss could decide Ohio village’s mayoral race
Ben & Jerry’s sued over ‘happy cow’ characterization
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Rain/Snow mix possible with even colder system next week in store
Top Stories
Governor Justice lifts State of Emergency as drought conditions diminish
Top Stories
Colder air moving in with more regularity in early November, first flakes possible for some.
Storm Latest: Some AEP customers may not see power until the weekend
Tornado Safety: Ways to prepare if disaster strikes
Tornado Watch issued for most of West Virginia, part of Kentucky
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Stumbling Texas Tech, WVU looking to avoid Big 12 basement
Top Stories
Carli Lloyd scores twice, US holds off Sweden 3-2
Top Stories
No. 3 Ohio State sits star DE Chase Young, who blames loan
Kaka, Drogba go back to school for soccer business studies
New pass interference reviews lead to lots of confusion
Olympic champ’s heartfelt speech marks end of an era at WADA
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
coin toss
Coin toss could decide Ohio village’s mayoral race
Don't Miss
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Driver unknowingly drags body for miles in West Virginia
American Gene Technologies believes they have the cure for HIV/AIDS
New search warrant executed in mass killing investigation
Can’t afford your prescriptions? This online pharmacy start up has you covered
Victim uses battle axe to fend off home invader
Local Events