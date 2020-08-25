College covid

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
The Latest: India reports another 67,000 coronavirus cases
Top Stories
North and South Korea brace for strong typhoon
Biden campaign ‘flooding the zone’ with celebrity backers
China protests alleged US spy plane incursion during drills
WHAT TO WATCH: Pence, Conway and protest pushback at RNC
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Laura strengthening, forecast to make landfall as major hurricane
Video
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Hurricane Laura
Video
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday for some before area sees remnants of Laura by end of the week
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Laura expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday as Marco weakens to a depression
Video
Newsfeed Now: Gulf Coast prepares for Laura and Marco
Video
Tracking the Tropics: 2 storms heading for double blow to the US Gulf Coast
Video
Traffic
Sports
Countdown to Indy
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
One-on-One with WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan
Video
Top Stories
Clippers roll past Mavericks 154-111 to take 3-2 series lead
Palat’s OT goal lifts Lightning over Bruins 4-3 in Game 2
A no-fan no-hitter: Giolito pitches White Sox over Pirates
Jonathan Schoop, Spencer Turnbull lead Tigers past Cubs 7-1
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
College covid
College student tests positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
WV nurse gets prime-time speaking role at Republican National Convention
Video
Pushback
WorkForce WV to apply for FEMA Grant extra $300 unemployment
Video
Local school district will only do ‘remote learning’
Video
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News