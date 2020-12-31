Columbus Police Department

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Officials: Evidence of UK virus strain found in Florida man
Top Stories
Ontario finance minister resigns after tropical vacation
North Korea’s Kim thanks people in rare New Year’s cards
MF Doom, rapper known for signature mask, dies at 49
Senate scrambles to find solution for stimulus checks
Video
Watch
Live Stream
BABY GIRAFFE WATCH
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
2021 starts with temperatures forecast above normal for the next 3 months
Top Stories
Pretty fitting: Not so pleasant end to 2020 weather-wise!
Video
Top Stories
Full “Cold Moon” Tuesday night is the 13th full moon and final one of 2020
Video
Looks like a soggy start to 2021
Video
Photos: White Christmas across the Tri-State!
Gallery
3,000 customers in our region are without power
Traffic
BABY GIRAFFE WATCH
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Florida QB Trask officially turns pro after record season
Top Stories
West Virginia rallies to beat Army 24-21 in Liberty Bowl
Ball State beats No. 19 San Jose State 34-13 in Arizona Bowl
West Virginia rallies to beat Army 24-21 in Liberty Bowl
Yu kidding? Darvish learned via Twitter of trade to Padres
Community
Toys for Tots 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Chief, Mayor react to body-camera footage, “I cannot defend it”
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Error reported at Boone County vaccination event
Video
Senate scrambles to find solution for stimulus checks
Video
Charleston shop’s candid cookies are an internet success
Video
UPDATE: Man charged with murdering his parents
Video
Girl reunited with healthcare worker mother in Turkey
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News