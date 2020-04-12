Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Trump’s fundraising slows amid outbreak, still sets records
Top Stories
2020 Watch: How and when will Trump reopen the economy?
As virus deaths rise, Sweden sticks to ‘low-scale’ lockdown
Turkish president rejects minister’s resignation over virus
Coronavirus upends Putin’s political agenda in Russia
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Wind is primary risk for damage during and after storms Sunday night and Monday morning
Video
Top Stories
Storms and Very Strong Winds Expected Monday!
Video
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms possible late Easter Sunday
Plants may get frostbite Friday night due to big chill
Putnam County residents see aftermath after late-night storm
Video
Tornado Confirmed in Southeastern Ohio
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
The Latest: Real Sociedad reverses plan to resume training
Top Stories
Delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest
Top Stories
NASCAR star Kyle Larson uses racial slur during virtual race
‘Cooking with Coaches’ – Episode #2 Features Poca’s Kyle Gwinn
Video
Ironton’s Reid Carrico Receives Invite to 2021 All-American Bowl
Video
Woods gets emotional talking about Masters win and kids
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds daily COVID-19 update
covid
WVU residence hall quarantined after resident tests positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Girl reunited with healthcare worker mother in Turkey
Video
Toddler drowns in Clay County
Justice lists four more counties as ‘hot spots’ as latest projected peak approaches
Disney shares Dole Whip, other recipes while parks closed
Life not completely back to normal after China lifts lockdown on Wuhan
Video